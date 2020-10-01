Gambia: APRC Leader Calls On President Barrow to Either 'Release or Grant Bail' to Yankuba Touray, Others

30 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

Fabakary Tombong Jatta, the interim leader of APRC has pleaded with President to either 'release or grant bail' to ex-Captain Yankuba Touray and former intelligence staff of NIA who are currently in Mile 2 facing criminal trial.

Honourable Jatta also urged President Barrow to pardon soldiers who were convicted of treason for attempting to overthrow the Government of President Adama Barrow sometime in 2017.

"On humanitarian ground and in the name of justice and with the advent of COVID-19, I hereby urge President Adama Barrow to release or to grant bail to the following people who are currently at Mile 2," he said.

The soldiers were sentenced by a general Court-Martial to serve 9 years imprisonment on treason charge. The convicted coup plotters were: Captain Yaya B. Jammeh, Lieutenant Abdoulie Jarju, Lieutenant Yaya Jammeh, Sergeant Baboucarr Sanneh, Sergeant Malick Bojang, Lance Corporal Abba Badjie and Private Mbemba Camara who are to serve a maximum imprisonment of 9 years. Also, the court sentenced Private Alieu Sanneh to serve maximum of 3 years imprisonment.

Yankuba Touray was a member of the defunct Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) government and became the mobiliser of APRC. He is facing a charge of murder.

He is accused of murdering ex-Minister of Finance Ousman Koro Ceesay at his residence in Kololi in June 1995.

The nine intelligence chiefs of the NIA are facing 25 criminal counts including murder and torture of civilian politicians. The trial begun three years ago and is still not completed.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.