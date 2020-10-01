Gambia: APRC Leader Calls On President Barrow to Either 'Release or Grant Bail' to Yankuba Touray, Others

Fabakary Tombong Jatta, the interim leader of APRC has pleaded with President to either 'release or grant bail' to ex-Captain Yankuba Touray and former intelligence staff of NIA who are currently in Mile 2 facing criminal trial.

Honourable Jatta also urged President Barrow to pardon soldiers who were convicted of treason for attempting to overthrow the Government of President Adama Barrow sometime in 2017.

"On humanitarian ground and in the name of justice and with the advent of COVID-19, I hereby urge President Adama Barrow to release or to grant bail to the following people who are currently at Mile 2," he said.

The soldiers were sentenced by a general Court-Martial to serve 9 years imprisonment on treason charge. The convicted coup plotters were: Captain Yaya B. Jammeh, Lieutenant Abdoulie Jarju, Lieutenant Yaya Jammeh, Sergeant Baboucarr Sanneh, Sergeant Malick Bojang, Lance Corporal Abba Badjie and Private Mbemba Camara who are to serve a maximum imprisonment of 9 years. Also, the court sentenced Private Alieu Sanneh to serve maximum of 3 years imprisonment.

Yankuba Touray was a member of the defunct Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) government and became the mobiliser of APRC. He is facing a charge of murder.

He is accused of murdering ex-Minister of Finance Ousman Koro Ceesay at his residence in Kololi in June 1995.

The nine intelligence chiefs of the NIA are facing 25 criminal counts including murder and torture of civilian politicians. The trial begun three years ago and is still not completed.