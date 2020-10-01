Zimbabwe: Nursing School Gets U.S.$30k Boost

1 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Columbus Mabika

Sally Mugabe School of Nursing and Midwifery yesterday got a shot in the arm after it received an assortment of books worth US$30 000 from Harare Rotary Club.

The books range from hospital management, clinical medicines, anaesthetics, dermatology to midwifery, among others and were sourced from Rotary Club of Fresno in California, United States.

The donation is expected to go a long way in complementing the training needs of nurses and midwives.

The Government through the Health Services Board has also intensified recruitment of nurses to fully staff hospitals.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the institution, acting chief executive Dr Christopher Pasi said the donation has filled a huge void on the learning needs at the institution.

"We are really thankful to the Harare Rotary Club they are our all-weather friends, who always stand with us.

"We have had to bear the pain of trying to produce well-groomed nurses and midwives with little resources, but we are grateful for the kind gesture," said Dr Pasi.

Acting director of Nursing Services, Dr Lillian Dodzo said the donation will improve training.

"To us, that is a positive development. Nurses and midwives are an important component in the primary health care model we adopted. This gesture will go a long way in transforming the training of these important group of professionals in our health care system," she said.

Handing over the books, Rotary Club Zimbabwe former president, Mr Tember Banda said his organisation is committed to sourcing more donations from their international partners to help local medical institutions.

"We will continue to working to obtain more resources for our medical institutions and their training organisations from our partners abroad, so that they become full equipment with the requisite needs for the training of nurses and midwives," he said.

Mr Banda said every nurse and midwife training institution in the country will be getting the consignment.

Rotary is a global institution that consists of 35 000 plus clubs across the globe that work together to promote peace, education, fight against diseases and help grow local economies.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

