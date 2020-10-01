Gambia: No New Covid-19 Case Recorded, No New Death

The Gambia has recorded not recorded any new case of the deadly coronavirus as of Tuesday.

Officials also confirmed that there was no new COVID-19 related death.

This is the first day in several weeks for the country to record no case of COVID-19.

The Gambia currently has six people in quarantine, one thousand three hundred and six active cases and one hundred and twelve COVID-19 related deaths.

This is the 156th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on 16th March 2020.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said twenty-seven new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab.

"This is the lowest number of daily tests performed in several weeks," he said.

Of these, Director Njai said twenty-seven returned negative and there were no positive cases or undetermined test results.

"No new COVID-19 recovery was recorded," he said.

He said the Triweekly National Health Emergency Committee meeting was held to discuss the status and plans of the COVID-19 response in the country.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.