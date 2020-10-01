Gambia: No New Covid-19 Case Recorded, No New Death

30 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has recorded not recorded any new case of the deadly coronavirus as of Tuesday.

Officials also confirmed that there was no new COVID-19 related death.

This is the first day in several weeks for the country to record no case of COVID-19.

The Gambia currently has six people in quarantine, one thousand three hundred and six active cases and one hundred and twelve COVID-19 related deaths.

This is the 156th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on 16th March 2020.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said twenty-seven new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab.

"This is the lowest number of daily tests performed in several weeks," he said.

Of these, Director Njai said twenty-seven returned negative and there were no positive cases or undetermined test results.

"No new COVID-19 recovery was recorded," he said.

He said the Triweekly National Health Emergency Committee meeting was held to discuss the status and plans of the COVID-19 response in the country.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.