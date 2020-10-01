Gambia: President Barrow Appoints Bakary Badjie As New Minister of Youths and Sports

Gambian President Adama Barrow has on Wednesday appointed Mr Bakary Badjie as Minister of Youth and Sports.

See below the press release issued by the office of the President:

"President Adama Barrow acting under the provisions of Section 71(4) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia has decided to relieve Mr. Hadrammeh M. Sidibeh, Minister of Youth and Sports and Mr. Lamin Jobe, Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment of their Cabinet appointments with effect from Wednesday, 30th September 2020 and both will be re-assigned to the Foreign Service.

Conseqently, His Excellency the President has also in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Sections 71(1) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, has appointed Mr Bakary Y. Badjie as Minister of Youth and Sports with effect from Thursday, 1st October 2020."

Background; Bakary Badjie had worked for the National Association of Youth and Children's Organization before joining the Child Protection Alliance where he served as Programme Officer. He had served as Councillor at the Kanifing Municipal Council.

Badjie, who later relocated to USA, contested the Kanifing Municipality seat in 2018, but lost to Ahmed Talib Bensouda.