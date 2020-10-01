West Africa: ECOWAS Donates Equipment to NDMA to Enhance Disaster Risk Reduction

ECOWAS Commission on Wednesday 30th September 2020, donated equipment to the National Disaster Management to enhance Disaster Risk Reduction.

The equipment is eight (8) desktop computers, eight (8)printers and two (2) projectors to help in data collection.

Mr. Sanna Dahaba, Executive Director of NDMA, says they appreciate the support from the ECOWAS commission as it demonstrates that they are taking concurrent steps to systematically enhance disaster resilience in the region through collective actions to prevent, prepare for and reduce risks of natural and man-made disasters.

He said Institutional capacity is a major driver of effective and efficient Disaster Risk Reduction efforts.

"All processes relating to the improvement of the governance systems and operational capacity of disaster response institutions in the country will no doubt breed efficiency in the overall National Disaster Management Mechanism".

He added that the ongoing works to mitigate risks in flood prone communities and the timely interventions of the national disaster management agency in providing relief assistance to victims of disaster are a testimony to this fact.

He said the equipment support will greatly enhance that drive particularly at the time that the country has made tangible shift from the traditional response based disaster management approach to disaster risk management emphasizing the prevent measures.

"I wish to assure that this equipment, which could not have come at a much better time than now will be utilised as intended, to enhance planning and coordination for effective disaster risk reduction in the country".

He calls on partners and stakeholders to emulate the ECOWAS commission so that collectively, no one is left behind in the national Disaster Risk Reduction drive.

ECOWAS Permanent Representative in The Gambia Mrs. Vabah Gayflor, said they are hoping the equipment will really go a long way in combating the work of NDMA in effects of climate change, and also environmental challenges as well and many other different things which are happening.

She noted that If they work together in a collaborative and constructive way, they will tackle some of their challenges.

"We are pleased that we are finally going to deliver, unfortunately the giant photocopier couldn't come but it is expected to be arriving".

She assures ECOWAS commitment to work with the Government of the Gambia in their capacity to strengthen partnership.

Yahya Samateh Director, Regional Integration Ministry of Trade, said this donation of equipment is timely given the situation as far as disaster management is concerned in the country, which will support member states in terms of building their capacities.

He said: "This equipment will strengthen disaster risk management and data collection which is going to help NDMA in terms of collecting information, because the equipment provided here is to help them in terms of data collection that will help in informed decision making policies.

He assures their commitment to work with their partners and stakeholders to ensure that people feel ECOWAS commitment in terms of mitigating the effect of disasters.