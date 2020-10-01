Zimbabwe: Belarus Mechanisation Facility - Mnangagwa to Commission Equipment Worth U.S.$58 Million

30 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati

President Mnangagwa will this morning commission the Belarus Mechanisation Facility worth over US$50 million at the Agriculture Engineering Institute in Hatcliffe, Harare.

The function is attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Ministers and the Belarus delegation led by the Minister of Industry for the Republic of Belarus.

The private sector and the representatives from the financial sector are also present.

The facility being commissioned is part of the deals struck by President Mnangagwa, during his tenure as Vice President in 2015 and as President in January 2019.

The equipment, which is the first tranch include 163 tractors, 19 combine harvesters and low bed trucks.

Zimbabwe and Belarus also agreed on another deal last night that will see Zimbabwe getting another tranch of 3000 tractors

As a result of the tight cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe in 2018, both governments agreed upon the supply to Zimbabwe machinery and equipment made in Belarus for agriculture and timber industry.

