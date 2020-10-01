Namibia: Agribank Makes New Executive Appointments

Agribank has appointed Muhindua Kaura as its new Executive for Human Resources, effective 1 October and Etuhole Ingo as its new Oshakati Regional Branch Manager, effective 1 November.

Kaura, who has been with the Bank since January 2015 will succeed Selma Ambunda, who is set to leave the bank by the on 30 September while Ingo is set to succeed Johannes Nekwaya, who will go on retirement after a life-long career at the bank.

Announcing their appointments, Chief Executive Sakaria Nghikembua noted that Agribank will continue to grow leaders within the bank, with a strong emphasis on women in leadership.

"I am particularly pleased that we continue to grow our own timber within the Bank and giving effect to our commitment to women leadership as well. So please join me in congratulating Kaura as well as Ingo and in wishing them success in their new roles at the Bank," Nghikembua said.