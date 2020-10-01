South Africa: Despatch SAPS Investigates Culpable Homicide

30 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Despatch are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident on the Old Uitenhage Road at about 10:45 today, 30 September 2020. It is alleged that the male driver of a BMW, lost control over the vehicle and the vehicle overturned. An unidentified male passed away on the scene and the driver was admitted with injuries to a local hospital.

The name of the deceased will be released once his next-of-kin was informed and formal identification was completed. Investigations are continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.