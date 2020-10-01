South Africa: Despatch SAPS Investigates Culpable Homicide

press release

The South African Police Service in Despatch are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident on the Old Uitenhage Road at about 10:45 today, 30 September 2020. It is alleged that the male driver of a BMW, lost control over the vehicle and the vehicle overturned. An unidentified male passed away on the scene and the driver was admitted with injuries to a local hospital.

The name of the deceased will be released once his next-of-kin was informed and formal identification was completed. Investigations are continuing.