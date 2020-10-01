South Africa: SA Records 67 Deaths, 1 772 New Covid-19 Cases

1 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 1 772 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total to 674 339 cases since the outbreak.

Sixty-seven more people succumbed to the respiratory disease on Wednesday.

Of the latest fatalities, 37 are from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, nine from the Western Cape, seven from the Free State and three from the Eastern Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 734.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

A reported 608 112 patients have recuperated, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

The information is based on the 4 187 917 tests conducted, with 23 426 having been performed since the last report.

Globally, there have been 33 502 430 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 004 421 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

