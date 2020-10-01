South Africa: Police Investigate As Six People Are Killed and Four Wounded in Khayelitsha Shooting

press release

Khayelitsha police are investigating murder and attempted murder cases after six men are shot and killed in Site C, Khayelitsha on Wednesday afternoon. Four other victims were injured during the shooting incident.

Reports indicate Khayelitsha police were called out to Solomon Tshuku Street at 16:00. On arrival they were informed that yet-to-be-identified gunmen fired several inside and outside the premises. Six victims died on the scene, while four were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment. The injured are between the ages of 23 and 27.

The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined.