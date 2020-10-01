South Africa: Remembering Achmat Dangor

1 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ben Williams

No one in South Africa's literary community led by example like the late Achmat Dangor. Ben Williams shares a memory or two of the great author, now lamentably lost.

It is a year of elegies, and somehow the acute horrors of 2020 have brought out the best in those left to lead our mourning. At the memorial services, quilted together across time zones via Zoom screens, the speeches are doubly stark and spare, triply wry and wistful. Laughter comes from deeper down, nearer to the diaphragm; tears wobble universally on all the close-up faces.

We learn repeatedly, but do not accept, that during this pandemic time has stopped but death has not.

We do not accept, for example, that we won't hear, again, Achmat Dangor's puckish, soft-spoken voice, dispensing humour and wisdom in equal measure to those leaning in to catch his words.

If ever a writer possessed the vocal equivalent of a steel fist in a velvet glove, it was Achmat, who died on 6 September. The sheer scope of the man's life - he was banned in 1973 by the apartheid state; he wrote a Booker Prize-shortlisted novel; he led the Nelson Mandela Foundation as its CEO; he...

