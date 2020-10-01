Namibia: Namport Appoints New CEO

THE board of the Namibia Ports Authority has appointed Andrew Kanime as the company's new chief executive officer, board chairperson Gerson Hinda announced yesterday.

The appointment is with effect from 1 November this year.

Kanime will replace Bisey /Uirab, who left Namport for the Namibia Airports Company in May last year.

Kanime, who has been appointed on a five-year contract, is currently employed by FirstRand Namibia Group as chief human capital officer.

According to Hinda, Kanime operated at executive management level in the past 17 years and also held several senior management positions and directorships, including being acting director general at the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

Currently, he serves as a board member of NamPower. He also served on the board of Namport for nine years.

"We pledge our support to him and are confident that with his immense knowledge and experience, we will continue on our course to making Namport and Namibia the gateway of choice into the region and beyond," Hinda said.

Kanime holds a master's degree in business administration, an honours degree in accounting and finance, as well as three undergraduate qualifications in the fields of business management, human resources and public administration.

"His broad set of academic qualifications, complemented by the extensive corporate and leadership experience which he has gathered over the years in the banking, telecommunications, broadcasting, energy, transport and logistics sectors, places him in a very strong stead to steer the Namport ship over the coming years," Hinda said.