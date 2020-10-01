South Africa: Slain Detective Charl Kinnear Was On the Trail of 'Gauteng Mafia'

analysis

Sources close to Kinnear have revealed that the detective, who was investigating a nationwide gun-licensing racket involving SAPS officials and gangsters, was closing in on the 'Gauteng mafia' and its illicit gold and diamond dealings.

A team dispatched to Cape Town by Police Minister Bheki Cele is investigating who in the South African Police Service (SAPS) gave the order to remove protection from the home of assassinated Anti-Gang Unit section head Charl Kinnear.

Cele, visiting Kinnear's widow, Nicolette, and their sons, Carlisle and Casleigh, after Kinnear's murder outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on 18 September undertook to investigate the decision. Kinnear was killed by a lone gunman who had waited for him to return home.

Cele has acknowledged that the SAPS had failed Kinnear and said that "heads will roll".

Kinnear had guards placed outside his house in November 2019 after two suspects with a hand grenade were arrested in Gearing Street where he lived. The security detail was removed on 19 December 2019.

Kinnear, in a report of more than 50 pages that he sent to Crime Intelligence head Peter Jacobs in December 2018, had warned that his life was in danger and that...