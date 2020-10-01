South Africa: Slain Detective Charl Kinnear Was On the Trail of 'Gauteng Mafia'

1 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Sources close to Kinnear have revealed that the detective, who was investigating a nationwide gun-licensing racket involving SAPS officials and gangsters, was closing in on the 'Gauteng mafia' and its illicit gold and diamond dealings.

A team dispatched to Cape Town by Police Minister Bheki Cele is investigating who in the South African Police Service (SAPS) gave the order to remove protection from the home of assassinated Anti-Gang Unit section head Charl Kinnear.

Cele, visiting Kinnear's widow, Nicolette, and their sons, Carlisle and Casleigh, after Kinnear's murder outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on 18 September undertook to investigate the decision. Kinnear was killed by a lone gunman who had waited for him to return home.

Cele has acknowledged that the SAPS had failed Kinnear and said that "heads will roll".

Kinnear had guards placed outside his house in November 2019 after two suspects with a hand grenade were arrested in Gearing Street where he lived. The security detail was removed on 19 December 2019.

Kinnear, in a report of more than 50 pages that he sent to Crime Intelligence head Peter Jacobs in December 2018, had warned that his life was in danger and that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.