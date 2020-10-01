South Africa: Shoddy Police Work Hampers Prosecutions in Taxi Violence Cases, Says NPA

30 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

On Wednesday, the Commission of Inquiry into Taxi Violence in Gauteng heard from the NPA how a litany of challenges within the system and detectives' inefficiency were hampering successful prosecutions.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) deputy director in Gauteng, advocate George Baloyi, told the commission of inquiry into Gauteng taxi violence that prosecutors often declined to prosecute taxi violence cases because of poor investigative work.

In most cases, charges had to be withdrawn or the accused were acquitted. He told the commission that reasons given by prosecutors for withdrawing the cases included:

Poor statements taken by the police;

Poor police investigations;

Delays in finalising the investigations;

Witnesses contradicting statements and evidence, an absence of witnesses, lack of cooperation from witnesses and witnesses reluctant to testify; and

Lack of evidence regarding the identity and participation of the suspects and suspects not being properly linked to the commission of the offence.

"This could be attributed to a number of factors, one of them being intimidation. One of the tools available to investigators is to apply for witness protection.

"These types of matters are notorious for being protracted. The accused... often engage strong and experienced legal practitioners, and cross-examination [goes on] for days...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

