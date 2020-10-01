South Africa: Reflections of a Wayward Boy - a Revolutionary Magaliesberg Route March, Punctuated By Wasp Stings

1 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Terry Bell

The social milieu from which I emerged into anti-apartheid politics was rather different from that of my comrades in the Congress of Democrats. Even those who also came from Germiston came effectively -- and literally -- from the other side of the tracks in that mining and railway hub. And that proved to have advantages that were, perhaps, not understood.

As a school-leaver journalist, I supported the Germiston Callies soccer team. And that meant fairly regularly drinking with other supporters and various residents from the far-from-salubrious surrounds of Driehoek and Georgetown.

It was a classic white working-class pub, presided over, occasionally with a degree of menace, by the bulky frame of Johnny Eccles and where the elderly barman was known only as Wireless because of the large hearing aid he wore. This was an environment where the jokes were crude and usually sexist, the politics simplistic and racist; where anything vaguely to the left of Genghis Khan would be dubbed communist and verbally despised as much as bosses, capitalists, supervisors and foremen.

One of the regulars was a young railway police constable who lived in the area, but was based at Park Station in Johannesburg. He was a bit of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.