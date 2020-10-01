South Africa: Reflections of a Wayward Boy - a Revolutionary Magaliesberg Route March, Punctuated By Wasp Stings

analysis

The social milieu from which I emerged into anti-apartheid politics was rather different from that of my comrades in the Congress of Democrats. Even those who also came from Germiston came effectively -- and literally -- from the other side of the tracks in that mining and railway hub. And that proved to have advantages that were, perhaps, not understood.

As a school-leaver journalist, I supported the Germiston Callies soccer team. And that meant fairly regularly drinking with other supporters and various residents from the far-from-salubrious surrounds of Driehoek and Georgetown.

It was a classic white working-class pub, presided over, occasionally with a degree of menace, by the bulky frame of Johnny Eccles and where the elderly barman was known only as Wireless because of the large hearing aid he wore. This was an environment where the jokes were crude and usually sexist, the politics simplistic and racist; where anything vaguely to the left of Genghis Khan would be dubbed communist and verbally despised as much as bosses, capitalists, supervisors and foremen.

One of the regulars was a young railway police constable who lived in the area, but was based at Park Station in Johannesburg. He was a bit of...