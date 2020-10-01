Tanzania: Violence - 'Take Action Against It

THE government has ordered sports and football governing bodies to conduct a thorough investigation before taking stern measures against fans who committed hooliganism and unsporting acts during a match between Mtibwa and Young African in Morogoro.

During a match staged at Jamhuri Stadium on Sunday, fans wearing Yanga jerseys roughed others few believed to be Simba fans, an act that sparkled furore from officials of Simba and football enthusiasts.

The director took immediate action in response to Simba's official complaints to TFF over Young African Sports Club fans over what the club labeled misconduct during that match.

Simba complaints came after the club allegedly series of violence claiming to have been committed by fans believed to be supporting Yanga.

The officially signed letter by the club's Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Gonzalez and sent to TFF Secretary General claimed:"Simba fans were viciously attacked by Yanga fans without any color of justification. As the video records would show and this was live on Azam TV."

"Your inaction against such behaviours and lean responses thus far suggest to us that you are either condoning the same or you are just not willing to uphold good and acceptable sporting behavior for the fans in our country," said part of the statement.

The CEO further noted that the unsportsmanship act is contrary to TFF Disciplinary Code Articles 67 (2) and (3), Premier League Regulation 2020 Articles 45 (1), (2) and (3); and the FIFA Disciplinary Code 2019 Articles 13 (1) and 16 (2)(h).

In addition, the letter recalled the event that occurred last month on 30th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on "Mwananchi Day" friendly match between Yanga and Aigle Noir of Burundi and claimed that Simba fan was physically attacked by a group of Yanga fans, his jersey was torn apart. To clear this air, the Director of Sports wants the issue to be thoroughly investigated before taking appropriate measures against the acts and people involved in it.

However, in his recent reaction, the Director of Sports in the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Yusuph Singo said such incidents should never be entertained in sports and those who will be caught will be brought to justice.

"We know that the concerned clubs have also warned their supporters plus apologising publicly. Even the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and the National Sports Council (NSC) have condemned the attacks.

"As government, we have also seen it important to highly blame such incidents and warn all those who are involved to stop at once. We do not want such inhumane actions to continue happening in the country.

"Those who will be arrested will face the law and strict punishment will be imposed on them as a lesson to others who were planning to do the same in the future. We need to completely damage this unacceptable culture which wants to be developed," Singo warned.

He added that these big clubs (Simba and Young Africans) have a long history of traditional rivalry culture which is inherited from one generation to another but never reached at a point to physically attacking each other.

"There was never an incident reported of fans fighting one another or tearing apart one's jersey like the way it is happening now.

"I believe that after this announcement, we will not hear any violent incident done by supporters in the country. Let us peacefully continue to support our teams while remembering that sport is a game of entertainment and unity.