Malawi: Chilima Meets Bankers Association of Malawi On Financial Inclusion

Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Tuesday had an audience with banking sector gurus operating under the umbrella body called Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Spokesperson for Veep's office Pilirani Phiri explained that Chilima held the interface meeting with BAM leadership in his capacity as Minister of Economic Planning, Development and Public Sector Reforms.

"The meeting centred on a number of issues that the banks brought on the table, ranging from financial inclusion to how banks can work together with the government on the sole purpose of accelerating economic growth," said Phiri.

The meeting was attended by almost all chief executive officers for all big commercial banks plying their trade in the country.

