Malawi: Mutharika Appoints Kasaila Leader of Opposition - Forcing Nankhumwa to Resign As DPP Replaces Chipungu At Pan African Parliament

30 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Former president and leader of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has directed the party to inform Speaker of Parliament that he has appointed Nsanje central legislator Francis Kasaila to be the leader of opposition in Parliament replacing Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Mutharika invited DPP politbruro to a meeting on Monday barely a week after the disciplinary committee of the party led by George Chaponda, Bright Msaka, Samuel Tembenu and Charles Mhango called off what was supposed to be a hearing where Nankhumwa was summoned to answer allegations of insubordination and misconduct.

During the Mangochi, meeting which had Goodall Gondwe, Uladi Mussa and Bright Msaka among others agreed to remove Nankhumwa as leader of opposition.

The party also suggested to expel Nankhumwa from DPP, a decision which was shot down by other members.

Mutharika then delegated Goodall Gondwe to ask Nankhumwa to resign as leader of opposition as Kasaila is to take over.

Gondwe confirmed asking Nakhumwa to resign but said the Mulanje Central legislator told him he will consult the party's parliamentary membership.

DPP administrative secretary and acting secretary Francis Mphepo and Vice president for east Bright Msaka have since written the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Hara to inform her of the changes that Kasaila should become leader of opposition.

Kasaila's choice could prove to be a gamble as he is waiting for judgement in a case which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) contestant for Nsanje Central disputed the 2019 parliamentary elections results . He could lose his seat.

DPP is currently sailing through troubled waters after losing the June 23 fresh polls to Tonse Alliance led by MCP's Lazarus Chakwera.

Several camps have emerged with an aim to replace current Mutharika.

Meanwhile, DPP has replaced Chimwemwe Chipungu as its representation at the Pan African Parliament with Mangochi Central legislator Victoria Kingstone.

51vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.