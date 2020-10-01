South Africa: Ethekwini Manager Charged in R430 Million Corruption Case Returns to Work

1 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Desiree Erasmus

In a letter written to eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Monday, city manager Sipho Nzuza said that when he reported for work he found his biometric access and that of his bodyguards had been deactivated and the locks to his office 'reconfigured'. Nzuza has been charged in connection with the R430m Durban Solid Waste fraud and corruption case.

eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza -- charged for his alleged role in the R430-million Durban Solid Waste fraud and corruption case involving former mayor Zandile Gumede -- returned to work this week after threatening to take legal action against the city if it did not allow him to do so.

Nzuza was arrested by the Hawks in early March and released on R50,000 bail.

Also returning to the metro is the former head of supply chain management Sandile Ngcobo, who will officially take up his new position in the disaster management unit on 1 October.

Ngcobo was one of the first of a clutch of 17 to be arrested and charged in the Durban Solid Waste case. He was again arrested earlier in 2020 in relation to another fraud case, in which he was charged for allegedly doling out tenders to contractors...

