Nigeria: NAF Opens Aviation Fuel Depot in Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Air Force has opened an aviation fuel depot in Port Harcourt to meet the fuel needs of the air force and civilian aircraft.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, inaugurated the Bulk Fuel Installation (BFL) at the Air Force 115 Special Operations Group in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Abubakar, represented by the General Managing Director, Nigerian Air Force Holding Company, AVM Abubakar Bagare, said the facility was built by the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) and Skymaster Achievers Limited.

According to him, the 340,000 litres capacity facility was established to supply aviation fuel to military aircraft and other aviators.

"So, the BFL will go a long way to assist in the timely provision of reliable aviation fuel in support of our several operations.

"It will also accommodate the fuel requirements of the special mission aircraft that would be deployed for the management and monitoring of Nigeria's exclusive economic zone," he said.

Abubakar said the facility was part of the current drive to transform and better equip the air force to a powerful fighting force.

The Managing Director of NAFIL, Air Commodore Uche Nwagwu, said the depot was upgraded from 100,000 to 340,000 litres capacity depot to serve more aircraft.

He said the facility was also equipped with a laboratory to ensure that aviation fuel meets the requirements of the aviators.

"So, basically, we will serve aviation operators, whose activities are around Port Harcourt military aerodrome as well as the air force in support of their numerous operations," he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria