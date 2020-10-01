Nigeria: Some Lecturers Not Paid for Six Months - ASUU

1 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Wednesday, said contrary to the postulation of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, some of its members have not received salary for six months.

Members of ASUU had embarked on an indefinite strike on March 23 over alleged shortcomings of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and failure of the federal government to honour its 2019 agreement.

But the minister reportedly said on Tuesday that the striking lecturers have been receiving their salaries regularly and that the union would soon call off its strike as efforts to address the contentious issues are in progress

Reacting to this on Wednesday, the Coordinator of ASUU, Lagos Zone, Prof Olusiji Sowande said Ngige was "economical with the truth by misinforming the public that government has been paying the salaries of members of our union to date."

Sowande, in a statement made available to Daily Trust in Abeokuta on Wednesday, said government only paid salaries up to June, insisting that lecturers are still being owed three month salaries, even as he stressed that some lecturers have not been paid for six months.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.