South Africa: Public Protector Once Again Clears Ace Magashule

analysis

The consensus may be that the criminal justice net is tightening around ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule - but that's not the case in the world of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. In a batch of 14 reports released on Wednesday, Mkhwebane once again clears Magashule of wrongdoing.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has exonerated former Free State premier Ace Magashule in her latest report into malfeasance during Magashule's tenure.

Investigating a claim that Magashule violated the Executive Ethics Code by giving the Free State legislature false information, Mkhwebane concluded: "The allegation is unsubstantiated."

The complaint against Magashule was laid by Free State DA MPL Roy Jankielsohn, who alleged that Magashule twice misled the provincial legislature in written responses to questions. It was claimed that the former Free State premier lied when he said that his office had no involvement in funeral arrangements in 2012 for the late Free State MEC for health Fundiswa Ngubentombi, since a letter from his office showed that municipal officials had been told funeral costs would be refunded by the provincial government.

It was further claimed that Magashule lied when he told the provincial legislature in May 2015 that he had no knowledge of a Treasury...