Malawi: Police Arrest Man Whose Girlfriend Was Petrol Burnt in a Lodge - Slapped With Murder Charge

Malawi Police Service have arrested the boyfriend to a 24-year-old woman who was found burnt in a lodge at Mount Pleasant in Blantyre and later died in hospital.

Blantyre Police spokesperson Augustine Nkhwazi confirmed that the arrested man Umair Ayub, 23, a Malawian of Pakistani origin who has been formally charged with murder at Blantyre Magistrate Court.

This was after his girlfriend, identified as Kulsum Mohemd; left home n September 26 to meet Ayub in Limbe, Blantyre.

The two agree to have a discussion at an executive lodge in the city.

"Ayub claims that minutes after arriving at the lodge, he left the room to buy water outside and on his return he found the girlfriend burnt with petrol," said Blantyre police spokesperson.

Nkhwazi said police arrested Ayub for "further interrogations."

The deceased father Mohemd Hussein Shakih from Mpingwe said Ayub visited his home to inform them that his daughter was burnt but fell short of explaining how she was burnt.

"We are heartbroken," he said while sobbing, "she was our only daughter."

Shakih said his family wants justice, accusing the police of being doggy in the way they are handling the matter.

Ayub is currently remanded at Thyolo prison.

