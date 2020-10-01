Malawi: DPP Calls for Executive Emergency Meeting As Nankhumwa Holds Rally Sunday

1 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Glesdler Jeffrey has called for a national governing council (NGC) meeting to be held this Saturday to discuss among other things the route map to the party's convention.

Jeffrey said the meeting will agree on when the party can hold the convention which will shape the direction of DPP.

"All we want is a convention to elect a new party president and leaders so we can have a new direction," she said.

After the NGC meeting, Leader of Opposition in Parliament and DPP vice president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa has planned a public rally on Sunday in Bangwe, Blantyre.

Nankhumwa is expected to comment on issues surrounding Mutharika's attempt to remove him as leader of the opposition and replace him with Francis Kusaila.

There are also reports that DPP plans to expel Nankhumwa from the party.

DPP recently appointed a Functional Review Committee chaired by vice-president (Eastern Region) Bright Msaka and is expected to present its report on October 31 2020

Based on its report the party's leadership will discuss the way forward.

Political analyst Humphrey Mvula has said there is "toxic relationship" among party members.

He said DPP risks to be relegated to the dustbin of political history is it fails to manage its succession process.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

