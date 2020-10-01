Malawi: 4 Silver Strikers Players Test Positive for Covid-19

Results for coronavirus (Covid-19) tests that Silver Strikers Football Club conducted on its players and officials are out. Four players have tested positive and have since gone into isolation.

The players are newly signed Chikondi Kamanga and Patrick Macheso, Trevor Kalema and Horrace Mchoma.

The club has been the first to conduct the tests as it prepares for the new football season.

The club's defender, Hadji Wali, who is in Flames' camp also tested positive but has since fully recovered and started training with the national team.

Media Officer for Silver Strikers FC, David Daniel Dauda, confirmed the development saying the four and being well taken care of until they recover.

"I can confirm that four players have tested positive. As a company, we found it necessary to test all the players and staff after our defender who is with the national team also tested positive.

"They are getting necessary care and advice during this period when they are in isolation. There is no discrimination against them whatsoever and as a company, we are doing everything possible to support them," explained Dauda.

The virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China last December has spread to 188 countries and regions, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

More than 33.36 million people have been infected, including over 1 million who died and 23.15 million recoveries.

