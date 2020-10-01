Nigeria: I'm Not Contesting for House of Reps, Agberhiere Debunks Rumours

30 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

A youth leader in Delta State and logistics Mogul, Mr Ojitevwobo Agberhiere, has said he is not contesting for Okpe sapele and uvwie federal constituency seat in 2023.

Mr Agberhiere was reacting to a news published by some online blogs that he was vying for the federal constituency seat.

He said his main focus was to invest in human capital development and help as many youths as possible.

There are rumours also linking him to the deputy governorship slot, to pair with one of the strong contenders for the Governorship in 2023, but Agberhiere said the general public should discard such rumours as untrue and lacking in substance as it remains in the imagination of the writers.

He called on the youths of Delta State to be proactive, adding that, if he had any political interest, it would be made known publicly by him, and not through rumours.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

