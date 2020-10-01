Zimbabwe: City Hospitals Receive PPE

1 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Wilkins Hospital yesterday received personal protective equipment (PPE) from Lions International for use in the fight against Covid-19.

The two hospitals received PPE which includes sanitisers, face masks, latex hand gloves and thermometers worth US$10 000 .

Lions International Multiple District 412A comprises members in Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Mr Jona Oram Machaya, the past council chairperson of Lions Multiple District 412A said the donation was part of their efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

"We hope this gesture will go a long way in the fight against Covid-19. The donations are from our foundation. We have also built classroom blocks in Chimanimani after Cyclone Idai," he said.

Wilkins Hospital superintendent Dr Hilda Bara welcomed the gesture, saying it was through partnerships like these that help in fighting against the virus.

"We started working for our preparedness in January and since then we have admitted quite a number of patients with Covid-19, initially suspected cases then we started admitting confirmed cases. It has really been a marathon race. Our healthcare workers need to be adequately protected when looking after Covid-19 patients, and the protection comes in various forms.

"It is very important that healthcare workers are adequately protected so that they do not contract the infection from the patients. Once a healthcare worker contracts Covid-19, it means they cannot continue offering services," she said.

Mr John Mwinjilo, chairman of public relations, said Lions Clubs International found it fit to donate PPE to frontline staff in Zimbabwe as a way of protecting them against Covid-19 as they discharge their duties.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.