East Africa: EA Court Dismisses Burundian Recruitment Dispute

Arusha — The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) has dismissed a case in which a Burundi national challenged why his job application was turned down. Prof Elias Bizuru alleged that he was recommended as the best candidate for the job he applied at Inter-University Council of East Africa (IUCEA).

However, he was not selected for the post of Chief Research and Innovation Coordination Officer at IUCEA, a Kampala based-institution of the East African Community (EAC).

He said in his application that the decision not to appoint him was an infringement of the EAC Treaty and sought its nullification and costs for the case.

The Court said IUCEA could not offer Prof Bizuru the job after receiving an objection from the government of Burundi following diligence checks.

Consequently, the Court found that the applicant's rejection was in accordance with due process and dismissed the matter with costs.

EACJ said before formal employment was offered to the candidate, Burundi government entered a protest on grounds of moral credibility. The decision was communicated to Prof. Bizuru who applied for the position in 2016 after it was advertised in the organization's website and passed through the early stages.

To his shock on September 21st, he was informed by the IUCEA Executive Council that his job offer had been turned down on pressure from Burundi.

The applicant was represented by Mr. Bayingana Janvier while the respondent was represented by Dr. Anthony Kafumbe and Alex Mukunzi Ruharo.

The judgement was delivered via video conference Monica Mugenyi, the principal judge, Justice, Audace Ngiye and Dr. Charles Nyawello.