Tanzania: CCM Govt Has Experience in Implementing Projects-PM

CCM Central Committee member, Kassim Majaliwa, who is also the Prime Minister, has called upon Kyerwa District residents in Kagera region to vote for their presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, who has experience in solving the citizens' problems.

"Dr Magufuli comes from a party with good plans of leading our country and keenly listens to people's concerns from all walks of lives," said Mr Majaliwa when he stopped at Nkwenda Ward while on his way to Isingiro in Kyerwa District, Kagera region on Tuesday.

He described Dr Magufuli as a person who has been doing wonders, throughout his time as Minister and President, adding: "This is why he deserves another five years to continue with the development of the country."

He urged the residents to vote for Dr Magufuli, Innocent Bilakwate to represent Kyerwa constituency, Nkwenda Ward Councillor, Edward Katunzi and among other vying councilors in the district in their party.

"CCM is being led with an election manifesto; the CCM 2020-2025 manifesto is clear proof. Today we bring you the 2020-2025 CCM manifestos... if the previous small book guided us to do wonders, the future looks bright," noted the PM while holding a copy of 2020-2025 election manifesto.

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa informed the residents of Isingiro on the government decision to amend the Mining Act of 2017, which prevents the smuggling of minerals outside the country.

"The law demands there should be allocation of land for small miners. About 38,000 acres have been allocated for small miners and 26 mineral trade centres and 28 small centres have been established."

He pointed out that due to their geographical locations Kyerwa, Karagwe and Missenyi Districts have been experiencing border problems, which prompted the government to intensify verification of citizenship, pledging to strengthen coordination for every citizen to acquire the crucial identification card.

However, Mr Majaliwa cautioned officials responsible with the issuance of the IDs against taking bribe in exchange of the crucial documents.

In line to that, the PM welcomed the former Karagwe Constituency Member of Parliament under Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA), Princepius Rwazo who defected to CCM.

Addressing the rally, Rwazo observed that during the previous general elections he was among vibrant candidates, who was denying CCM of its comfort but after witnessing the good things done by the party, he has decided to join forces.

"CCM has responded to our thirsty, the party has transformed and become vibrant like opposition but my surprise the opposition has gone dull.

I have returned to CCM, I need nothing from them, my concern is to team up with hard working people... I will back up Dr Magufuli and Mr Bashungwa," he said amid applause.