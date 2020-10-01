Tanzania: JPM Commands Huge Lead in Opinion Polls

A nationwide survey released in Dar es Salaam yesterday showed that CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli is the most preferred aspirant in the forthcoming General Election.

The poll results indicated that 80 per cent of the study participants in Mainland and 71 percent in Zanzibar supported Dr Magufuli as Union presidential candidate.

The three month study conducted by a Kenyan based Trends Dynamiques Consulting showed that 80 per cent of the participants in Mainland were going to vote for Dr Magufuli, 18 per cent for Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu, while 2 per cent will vote for candidates from other political parties.

The Director of the research firm, Mr Mulubi Asiligwa said that, the participants said that they were going to vote for Dr Magufuli because is the man of integrity, hardworking and he has ability to oversee development projects.

Participants in the survey also showed their preference to the incumbent president because of his great concern with the welfare of the nation and they believe his party (CCM) has a well-articulated election manifesto compared to the opposition parties.

On the part of Chadema presidential candidate, Mr Asiligwa said participants were interested in voting for the party because of their desire to change the country's leadership.

"The participants said CCM has been in power for a long time so they would prefer to vote for another political party to see how it could lead the nation ... they also said that Lissu (Tundu) was courageous," Mr Asiligwa said.

On the part of Zanzibar presidential race, 67 per cent of the participants said that they will vote for CCM candidate Dr Hussein Mwinyi because of his integrity, not corrupt, his firm decisions and his party's clear election manifesto.

The findings further indicated that ACT - Wazalendo presidential candidate Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad was supported by 30 per cent, while other political parties had 3 per cent support.

"Despite the fact that CCM has been in power for a long time, still the party is extremely popular, instead of opposition gaining momentum the ruling party is still becoming even more popular and galvanising more support around it," Mr Asiligwa noted.

Titled "Tanzania Decides: Election 2020" the survey was conducted between July and September this year in all regions of Mainland and Zanzibar.

The study drew a total of 9,716 participants of whom, 7397 represented Mainland while 2,319 were from Zanzibar with gender representation of 44 per cent men and 56 per cent women.

He further noted that the study also ensured that the participants were those who have been registered by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and they were eligible voters.

He said in Mainland 88 per cent of the participants were registered, while 12 per cent were not registered.

"When asked whether they are going to vote, 94 per cent said they will participate in the election, while 6 per cent said they will not. In Zanzibar, 97 per cent of the participants were registered voters, while 96 pledged to participate in the election," Mr Asiligwa said.

Tanzania will hold its General Election on October 28th, this year, to elect presidents, Members of Parliament, House of Representatives and councillors .