Tanzania: Hamad - Act-Wazalendo Reign Will Support Entrepreneurs Grow

1 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

THE ACT-Wazalendo Zanzibar presidential aspirant, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad has promised to support and expand entrepreneurship development if elected on 28th General Election.

On a campaign rally to woo voters, Mr Hamad here said that entrepreneurs and all those, who engage in Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) deserve support because they represent an important component in the Island's economic growth.

"Once elected president, my new government will find ways of supporting the entrepreneurs," Hamad promised, saying currently the traders face many challenges in the country.

However, he commended the performance of the entrepreneurs mostly dominated by women, who have been producing different products sold locally and visitors vising the Island, adding further it is the biggest employer as a sector to the youth.

Mr Hamad further noted that the ACT-Wazalendo government once in power will promote entrepreneurship and provide loans, and as well create several jobs in line with the party's manifesto.

In his campaign, he thereafter walked in streets in the outskirts of the Stone Town, mingling with voters in the markets, and people in groups, coffee joints, telling them that his government will address all their community problems.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.