Tanzania: Hamad - Act-Wazalendo Reign Will Support Entrepreneurs Grow

THE ACT-Wazalendo Zanzibar presidential aspirant, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad has promised to support and expand entrepreneurship development if elected on 28th General Election.

On a campaign rally to woo voters, Mr Hamad here said that entrepreneurs and all those, who engage in Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) deserve support because they represent an important component in the Island's economic growth.

"Once elected president, my new government will find ways of supporting the entrepreneurs," Hamad promised, saying currently the traders face many challenges in the country.

However, he commended the performance of the entrepreneurs mostly dominated by women, who have been producing different products sold locally and visitors vising the Island, adding further it is the biggest employer as a sector to the youth.

Mr Hamad further noted that the ACT-Wazalendo government once in power will promote entrepreneurship and provide loans, and as well create several jobs in line with the party's manifesto.

In his campaign, he thereafter walked in streets in the outskirts of the Stone Town, mingling with voters in the markets, and people in groups, coffee joints, telling them that his government will address all their community problems.