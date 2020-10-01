Tanzania: I've Not Been Summoned By NEC, Says Lissu

CHADEMA presidential Candidate, Tundu Lissu, has denied being issued by any summon by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to appear before it.

Addressing journalists here yesterday, Mr Lissu said he was yet to receive any letter requiring him to appear before the electoral ethics commission over his unwarranted utterances and during his campaign rallies.

"I've just been hearing some media reports of my summoning, but I'm yet to receive any letter from the commission," explained the presidential candidate.

Mr Lissu maintained that he should be served with the letter if he violated any election guidelines rolled out by NEC.

He further faulted the commission for serving the party's headquarters with the letter, when he was the one to blame for the alleged violation of election conduct.

"If I'm at fault, where's the letter to justify my wrongdoing... if anything, I'm liable to the offences any not anyone else," maintained the former Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) President.

The defiant politician said he was determined to continue with his rallies, despite the summons by the commission.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, NEC Director, Dr Wilson Mahera said the commission will not tolerate any candidate(s), who violates election guidelines, adding that they will not be cowed by any threats that some of its senior officials were subjected to.

Dr Mahera was categorical that NEC will remain steadfast in ensuring that the ongoing campaign rallies aren't thrown into disrepute, as Tanzanians prepare for the upcoming General Election.

"The commission will remain vigilant and summon whoever tries to violate the campaigns and the election process as a whole," asserted Dr Mahera in his meeting with religious leaders, politicians, civil societies and the media.

According to the NEC Director, Mr Lissu would be grilled by the ethics committee over his claim that President John Magufuli allegedly met District Executive Directors (DEDs) to set strategies of rigging elections in Dodoma.

Mr Lissu also condemned the alleged police attack on his rally in Katoro, Geita, saying that will not derail him in his quest of capturing the country's top most office.

He faulted the police force for allegedly not protecting him when his convoy came under attack.