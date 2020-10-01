South Africa: Defence Minister Bills ANC R105,000 for Controversial Flight to Harare

analysis

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also told President Ramaphosa that, 'in hindsight it would have been prudent to inform your office in writing of my intention to ferry ANC members... to meet our Zanu PF counterparts'.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has billed the ANC R105,545.46 for the lift she gave party members on an SA Air Force (SAAF) aircraft flight to Harare to meet Zimbabwe's governing Zanu-PF on September 8.

The minister attached her invoice to the ANC to a dossier which she provided to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Public Protector to explain the controversial flight.

She said the total cost of the flight had been R232,200. Apart from herself, ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and nine other ANC leaders, the SAAF Falcon 900 jet carried two defence force officials and four flight crew.

Though Ramaphosa had approved Mapisa-Nqakula's flight to Harare to meet her Zimbabwean counterpart to discuss regional security issues, Ramaphosa formally reprimanded her for "an error of judgment" in giving a lift to the ANC delegation to travel to Harare to meet Zanu-PF officials on party business.

Earlier Ramaphosa had announced that he was docking her ministerial salary for three months from November 1. Her salary would go into the...