South Africa: National Government Asked to Intervene in 'Collapsing' Sakhisizwe Municipality

Six civil society organisations have asked the national government to intervene in the Sakhisizwe municipality, claiming that service delivery in the municipality is close to collapse.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has been given until Friday 9 October to intervene in the Sakhisizwe Local Municipality, incorporating the towns of Cala and Sakhisizwe in the Eastern Cape, as fed-up civil society organisations threaten to go to court to have the council dissolved.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, speaking during a webinar on the Sakhisizwe crisis, said the best place to begin addressing the problem was for civil society organisations to implement a system of preventative controls by accessing municipal statements, annual reports and integrated development plans in January each year and to ask questions and demand consequences.

Makwetu said many municipal interventions led to further collapses as people "are brought in whose own backyard is not much better".

Earlier in 2020, community activists from Makhanda won a high court order to have the municipal council dissolved. The Eastern Cape Provincial Government subsequently petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal against this ruling. The provincial government had to settle a similar lawsuit by the civil society...