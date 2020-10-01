South Africa: National Government Asked to Intervene in 'Collapsing' Sakhisizwe Municipality

1 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Six civil society organisations have asked the national government to intervene in the Sakhisizwe municipality, claiming that service delivery in the municipality is close to collapse.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has been given until Friday 9 October to intervene in the Sakhisizwe Local Municipality, incorporating the towns of Cala and Sakhisizwe in the Eastern Cape, as fed-up civil society organisations threaten to go to court to have the council dissolved.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, speaking during a webinar on the Sakhisizwe crisis, said the best place to begin addressing the problem was for civil society organisations to implement a system of preventative controls by accessing municipal statements, annual reports and integrated development plans in January each year and to ask questions and demand consequences.

Makwetu said many municipal interventions led to further collapses as people "are brought in whose own backyard is not much better".

Earlier in 2020, community activists from Makhanda won a high court order to have the municipal council dissolved. The Eastern Cape Provincial Government subsequently petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal against this ruling. The provincial government had to settle a similar lawsuit by the civil society...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.