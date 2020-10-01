South Africa: Graaff-Reinet Municipality Declares Losses of Millions - Communities Call for Urgent Action

analysis

Thousands of residents in Graaff-Reinet have signed a petition against rates and salary increases for councillors in the new financial year. Residents are battling to have unresolved service delivery issues addressed while the municipality refuses to engage with community organisations. A presentation to Parliament said the municipality is running at a loss of R70m and has outstanding Eskom debt of more than R125m.

With unhappiness over a lack of services growing, several community organisations and more than 3,000 residents of Graaff-Reinet have registered their objections to rates increases of 6% and municipal salary increases of 6.25% in the Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality.

On Wednesday, the Graaff-Reinet Action Committee declared a dispute with the municipality, saying grievances over electricity and water meters, rates accounts, the maintenance of roads, the provision of sanitation, waste management, the provision of water and job creation had not been addressed to its satisfaction.

On Thursday 30 September the municipality issued a notice that electricity meters would be disconnected or restricted if residents had unpaid debt or no arrangements to cover their rates bills. The municipality owes Eskom more than R125-million.

Community leader Sias Smith said their concerns were first raised in March 2020. He said...