Nigeria: Kidnapped Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

A Catholic priest, Jude Onyebadi, who was kidnapped in Aniocha North local government area of Delta State, has been released.

Premium Times reported how the cleric was abducted by suspected gunmen at his farm around the Isele-Uku/Issele-Mkpetime Road in Aniocha council on Saturday.

A source in the community confirmed the release of the cleric.

The source said the priest was rushed to a hospital around Asaba, the state capital, for medical treatment after his release.

It was not clear if the cleric sustained any injury during his ordeal in the hands of his captors. It was also not clear if any ransom was paid to secure his release.

The priest was kidnapped alongside three of his workers. The workers were later freed in the evening of the same day.

This was the second time the priest would be kidnapped by gunmen.

The cleric had previously been abducted in 2018, which led to a protest by Catholic priests in the Isele-Uku Catholic Diocese.

He is the parish priest of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Issele-Azagba, a community close to Asaba,

The police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the release of the priest.

"Yes, the priest has been released", she said.