Nigeria: Unity Schools to Resume October 11 - Adamu Adamu

30 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, has approved the reopening of unity schools across the country on October 11.

This was contained in a letter signed by the minister on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Mr Adamu said that the approval is for students in junior and senior secondary schools.

He said that the action is to enable students who have been at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic to complete their academic session which will end in December.

The minister advised that COVID-19 protocols should be strictly observed in the schools to prevent its spread among students.

"However, schools that have not concluded their 2nd term examination should round off and commence 3rd term immediately which is expected to end in December," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.