Kenya: Relief As Caddies Now Allowed in Golf Events

Caddie services and physical presentation of prizes during golf competitions have now been allowed but with strict conditions.

Kenya Golf Union chairman Ben Omuodo said protocols had been issued to all golf captains of KGU-affiliated clubs following last week's government's guidelines on resumption of sporting activities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I would like to thank you all for the cooperation that you have shown to help stop the rapid spread of Covid-19. It has been a difficult time for all golfers, and it is noteworthy that you have all done your part in helping to stop the spread of the dreaded disease," said Omuodo.

For a start, golfers will book their tee times with their respective clubs and the daily tee times published at the clubs. This will help with the control of the number of people who arrive at the tee-box and ensure that there is no crowding.

Golfers who wish to employ the services of a caddie can also be assigned one through the same booking system unless they have a personal arrangement with the caddie or do not require the service of one.

Secondly, golfers and caddies will be checked for elevated body temperature before they access the golf club. If they have elevated temperatures, they will not be allowed into contact with other golfers or caddies.