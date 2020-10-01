Kenya: Relief As Caddies Now Allowed in Golf Events

30 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

Caddie services and physical presentation of prizes during golf competitions have now been allowed but with strict conditions.

Kenya Golf Union chairman Ben Omuodo said protocols had been issued to all golf captains of KGU-affiliated clubs following last week's government's guidelines on resumption of sporting activities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I would like to thank you all for the cooperation that you have shown to help stop the rapid spread of Covid-19. It has been a difficult time for all golfers, and it is noteworthy that you have all done your part in helping to stop the spread of the dreaded disease," said Omuodo.

For a start, golfers will book their tee times with their respective clubs and the daily tee times published at the clubs. This will help with the control of the number of people who arrive at the tee-box and ensure that there is no crowding.

Golfers who wish to employ the services of a caddie can also be assigned one through the same booking system unless they have a personal arrangement with the caddie or do not require the service of one.

Secondly, golfers and caddies will be checked for elevated body temperature before they access the golf club. If they have elevated temperatures, they will not be allowed into contact with other golfers or caddies.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.