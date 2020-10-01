Kenya: New Gor CEO Targets Efficient Management

New Gor Mahia chief executive officer Ray Oruo has said his first priority will be streamlining the management structures of the club to ensure smooth running of its affairs.

"I am an experienced manager and would ensure Gor Mahia affairs are run professionally. With the secretariat, we will have one way of channelling communications on various issues of the club and ensure the players feel they are not neglected by the management," he said.

Gor on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of the 49-year-old sports consultant.

He replaces Lordvick Aduda who has been holding the position since 2014.

Aduda is vying for the Football Kenya Federation presidency in polls that will be held on October 17.

"Raymond brings a wealth of Sports management to our club having done the same in other areas including holding the position of Sports manager at KCB bank. He will be at the club secretariat and will work under the supervision of club secretary general," said Gor in a statement posted on their official club website.

Headhunted

Though he was headhunted for the position, Oruo said he will strive to apply skills and techniques used by the big teams in Africa and Europe.

"Solid management is core to success of clubs and as a manager I will learn and implement what has made other big clubs in Europe perform well on and off the pitch," he added.

Oruo was the KCB sports manager from 2016 until late last year when he left the job and ventured into consultancy.

He is credited with making KCB FC one of the stable teams in KPL while KCB rugby have been a top performing team in the elite Kenya Cup, winning the title in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

A former secondary school teacher, he was also the executive officer of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) from 2002-2013.