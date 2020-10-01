Kenya: Woman Who Battered Her 10-Year-Old Son With Metal Bar Pleads Guilty in Court

1 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A 35-year-old woman who beat up her 10-year-old son with a metal bar and a hammer, and injured her before the minor was rescued by members of the public is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to assault charges.

Elizabeth Mwake admitted charges of assaulting her son and causing him actual bodily harm in Congo area of Kawangware in Nairobi on September 24, 2020 before Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki of the Kibera Law Courts.

The court heard that on the said day, Mwake took a belt and started whipping her son after he returned home from playing with his friends.

She later reached for a hammer which she also used to batter the minor. Thereafter she sent her daughter to fetch a metal bar to further assault the boy.

The helpless child was rescued by members of the public who recovered the iron bar and the hammer from the mother.

ADMITTED IN HOSPITAL

The minor was taken to Nairobi Women's Hospital where he was admitted for three days while the mother was arrested and taken to Muthangari Police Station.

Mwake admitted the charges and facts of the case as read out to her by state counsel Allan Mogere.

She claimed her son is a thief and he had stolen her money. Mwaniki ordered a social inquiry report of Mwake before her sentencing on October 15, 2020.

