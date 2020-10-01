Kenya: 19-Year-Old Socialite in Wanyama Sex Story Unshaken By Legal Suit Threats

1 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

The teenager who claims she had a sexual relationship with Victor Wanyama in exchange for Sh700,000 has stood by her word despite threats of a legal suit from the star footballer.

In fact, the 19-year-old socialite, who goes by the name Shakila, has issued threats of her own via social media.

"Any claims raised (in relation to the incident) will not be taken and dealt with personally," she wrote.

Shakila turned into an overnight sensation with scandalous claims over her sexual escapades with several Kenyan celebrities including Wanyama, rapper Khaligraph Jones, Willy Paul, and Otile Brown.

She made the claims in an online interview with controversial blogger Xtian Dela, whose real name is Aurther Mandela.

APOLOGIES

Shakila has since apologised to rapper Khaligraph but maintains that she rest of her claims are true.

"I'm being forced to do this public apology cause I damaged @khaligraph_jones public image by whatever that I said yesterday due to influence of alcohol and reverse psychology. Papa Jones am sorry. The rest mentioned were true."

Wanyama, who has threatened to take legal action over the claims, has also accused Shakila of smearing his name in dirt for fame.

