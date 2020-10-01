Kenya: Businessman in Court for Presenting Fake Bank Deposit Slips to Commerce Agency

A Wajir-based businessman, who allegedly presented fake Sh171,000 cash deposit slip to the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) ahead of the body's elections in March, is facing charges of forgery of documents.

Abdirahman Mohammed Abdile is accused of forging the slips on an unknown date, place and time to make it appear to be a genuine deposit slip issued by the Cooperative Bank of Kenya.

He has been charged with presenting the forged Sh119,000 bank slip to KNCCCI offices in Kilimani, Nairobi on March 27, 2019 while knowing it was not a genuine document.

Abdile is also accused of forging another Sh52,000 bank slip and presenting it to the same offices on the same day.

FAKE TRANSACTIONS

During the said elections, the suspect was vying for three positions - National Director, Wajir County Chairman and the County Director of the agency.

But the deposits he claimed to have made and the figures in the slips were non-existent in KNCCI's bank accounts.

Investigations by the police later revealed that the transactions were fake.

Abdile denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki at the Kibera Law Courts.

He was released on a Sh200,000 bond with mentioning of the case set for October 13, 2020.