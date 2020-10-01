Kenya: Fancy Finger and His Wife Lady Mandy Are the Newest Parents in Town

Polycarp aka Fancy Fingers, and his wife Lady Mandy have welcomed their first born child.

Polycarp, who is a group member of multiple award-winning music group Sauti Sol, has shared the good news on Instagram with a picture of their newborn baby's feet together with those of the mother.

He further assured his fans that mother and baby are both doing well.

"For all those asking how Baby O and Mama O are doing, wako feet tu sana!" he captioned the photo.

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGES

Singer Victoria Kimani, Dj Pierra Makena and Former Kiss 100 presenter Adele Onyango are among the Kenyan celebrities who sent their congratulatory messages to the new parents.

The couple first shared the news of the pregnancy in May this year, with Mandy posting a beautiful photo showing off her baby bump.

The two have been together for the last seven years, but only got married in 2018 in a lavish wedding in Burundi, where Landy Mandy hails from.

All along the artiste has managed to keep his love life private.