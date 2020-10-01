Kenya: Anti-Graft Lobbyist Godwins Agutu Arrested in Sh2 Million Extortion Ring

Nairobi — A leading anti-graft crusader who recently shot to the limelight after featuring in a local television news exposé dubbed COVID-19 millionaires which alleged runaway graft at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) has been arrested by DCI detectives in a Sh2 million extortion ring.

Godwins Agutu, who was arrested on Wednesday alongside two other suspects is accused of demanding the sum as a bribe to cover up alleged tax evasion by Hi-tech Enterprise, a local technology company.

The suspects, who will remain in custody until Friday after a Nairobi court allowed detectives to hold them for an additional day to allow further investigations, are said to have impersonated officials from the anti-graft agency EACC.

Police are also seeking three other alleged Kenya Revenue Authority officials who are said to have colluded with Agutu's ring.

The suspects are also accused of abducting the director of Hi-tech Enterprise using government vehicles assigned to the Judiciary.

Agutu, who runs an NGO named Network Action Against Corruption (NAAC), was also found in possession of several files bearing DCI correspondence letters.