Kenya: MCAs Call for Plan to Control Burgeoning Street Families

1 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi MCAs have raised the alarm at the rise in the number of street families and parking boys in downtown Nairobi.

The ward reps are now calling on the county government and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to control the menace.

Terming it a growing concern, Nairobi Central MCA Daniel Ngengi said the parking boys and street families have now turned into a criminal syndicate operating with impunity vandalising vehicles and causing mayhem.

"Nairobi CBD has become quite a hazardous place for people coming for their businesses, to eateries and other places," said Mr Ngengi.

"Some of these street families arrive in town as early as 9am and leave at 5pm. This means they have their homes but are only out to create disturbance," he said.

The influx of street families has been blamed on some foreigners who use them to beg for money.

Vandalism

The Consortium of Street Children in 2016 estimated that there were over 60,000 street children in Nairobi.

The ward representative said some of the parking boys have taken to extorting motorists and vandalising vehicles in parking spaces.

"In many parking spaces, if you don't part with Sh100, you will find your car vandalised. It is high time we restored sanity in the CBD," he said.

Consequently, the county legislators have called on the assembly's Transport Committee to put to task City Hall and NMS on measures the two offices have in place to manage the increasing numbers of street families within the city center.

They also want the committee to inquire and report on the status of a rehabilitation centre for street families in Ruai.

Rehabilitation

Last year, the MCAs called on the county executive to develop a comprehensive policy with programmes aimed at rehabilitation of street children and families, pointing out that the problem of street children and families had turned into a social nightmare.

Past efforts by the county government to rehabilitate street families have been unsuccessful as they often escape from such centres and return to the streets.

City Hall had appealed to the county assembly to come up with a law allowing for detention of foreigners abetting the practice, given that even after being arrested, arraigned and charged in court, the perpetrators are usually set free for lack of a law and facilities to allow for their detention.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.