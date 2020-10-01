Kenya: MPs to Vote On Counties Revenue Allotment Law On Tuesday

Nairobi — The National Assembly has slated Tuesday as the day when it will deliberate and vote on a Bill which gives National Treasury the legal framework to dispatch money to counties in the current financial year.

Temporary Speaker and Luanda MP Chistopher Omulele directed the Committee on Budget and Appropriations to expedite its consideration of the County Allocation of Revenue Bill 2020 and submit its report before Monday.

The proposed law splits among the 47 counties the Sh316.5 billion allocated to the devolved units in the 2020-2021 budget.

Omulele said the House will need to raise two-thirds majority or 233 MPs to amend provisions in the crucial Special Bill.

The Bill had stalled in the House for six months following a standoff over the third basis for sharing revenue among counties thereby further delaying disbursement of funds to the 47 devolved units.