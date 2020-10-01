Kenya: Nearly Half the Population May Have Had Covid - Study

1 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernadine Mutanu

As life returns to normal, albeit gingerly, scientists say nearly half the Kenyan population may have had Covid-19.

A study by Kenyan and United Kingdom scientists shows the pandemic may have peaked before the end of July in major urban counties, "with 34 - 41 per cent of residents infected" and that it will peak elsewhere in "two to three months".

"The reason for this apparently low level of Covid-19 disease in Kenya is unknown, and non-reporting is a potential explanation," states the report.

The Ministry of Health last week said the curve had flattened, prompting President Uhuru Kenyatta to partially reopen the economy on Monday.

Cases have dropped in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos counties against expectations.

An epidemiologist has attributed this to low testing rates and a predominance of asymptomatic and mild cases.

"We expected worse than what we have seen, but the government acted fast and controlled the spread by locking down the country and instituting containment measures," Dr Ambrose Agweyu, the Head of Epidemiology and Demography at the Kemri-Wellcome Trust Research Programme, told the Nation.

He, however, warned that the relaxation of containment measures could lead to a spike, especially due to increased movements and interactions. "Things may change when you consider that we have at least 40 counties at different stages of the pandemic. Each county has at least one case," he said.

Testing strategy changed

MoH changed its testing strategy --given that 93 per cent of all positive cases are asymptomatic -- targeting only symptomatic patients. This is due to challenges in getting testing reagents and supplies.

"Given that most cases in the country are asymptomatic or mild, there could be a silent spike of the disease. The lack of symptoms could make it spread silently," said Dr Agweyu.

Contact tracing is also a huge challenge, especially in the context of established community transmission. "There is need for surveillance in rural counties to be able to detect where they are, so that targeted response may be taken," he added.

Dr Benard Muia, a public health expert, also said the low numbers in rural counties are due to low testing rates and slow contact tracing.

"Laboratory-based diagnostics is not being adequately done, if it could, it would be easy to know the disease prevalence in those specific areas. There is no adequate contact tracing, therefore we cannot say the curve is flattening," he said.

Most counties continue to record less than 10 cases every day.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.