Namibia: Councillor Dumps Udf for Lpm

Walvis Bay municipal councillor for the United Democratic Front (UDF) Gibson Goseb, has left the party and subsequesntly resigned from the council.

Goseb has since found a new home with the Landless People's Movement (LPM).

He told The Namibian that he took a bold step to divorce his allegiance with a "highly dysfunctional politically irrelevant" UDF last Thursday.

"Kindly note that I'm no longer part of UDF with all its affiliated structures too," he said.

Goseb was suspended from the party in February for questioning the party leadership about the organisation's finances.

"I applied for LPM membership last week Friday at their head office in Windhoek and was received warmly by their leadership," he said.