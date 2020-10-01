Namibia: Covid-19 - Over 300 Pupils Infected Countrywide

MORE than 300 primary and secondary pupils around the country have contracted the novel coronavirus to date.

This was revealed by health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula during yesterday's daily Covid-19 update.

Shangula said the ministry has observed an increase in the number of pupils testing positive, especially in boarding schools. He also noted that there was a growing number of cases coming from police holding cells.

"This is true for Onandjokwe, Eenhana, Rundu and Usakos districts. All stakeholders involved should continue putting all efforts to contain the transmission in closed settings," he said.

In total, 345 pupils have been recorded as positive cases, with the Oshikoto region recording the highest number of infected pupils (170) followed by the Khomas region, which has recorded 68 pupils infected with the virus.

"This shows that there is active transmission, hence we continue to encourage adherence to preventive measures in schools and in other closed settings. Also, since school has started, the learners are identifiable as a separate group from the community," Shangula said.

The Namibian on Tuesday reported that a coronavirus outbreak had hit a secondary school in the Oshikoto region, resulting in 100 students testing positive for the virus.

Nehale Secondary School at Onayena near Ondangwa was temporarily closed down earlier this week because of the outbreak.

Figures Shangula provided yesterday indicated that the Oshikoto region now has 170 pupils infected by the virus.

Countrywide, most regions have recorded less than 50 cases of pupils who have contracted the virus, except for the Khomas region which has recorded 68 infections.

Thirty-five cases of virus infection among pupils were reported in the Erongo region, while the Hardap region recorded 21, Oshana region recorded 17, //Kharas region recorded 15, Otjozondjupa region recorded seven, the Kavangos and Omaheke regions recorded four each, Ohangwena region recorded three cases and the Omusati region recorded one case.

The Kunene and Zambezi regions have so far not recorded any Covid-19 cases among pupils.

As of Wednesday, Namibia's cumulative confirmed cases stood at 11 265, of which 2 129 are still active. The country also recorded 77 recoveries yesterday bringing total recoveries to 9 014.

The country did not record any Covid-19 deaths, maintaining the total death toll linked to the virus at 121.