Namibia: Swapo Nominates 30-Year-Old for Windhoek West

The Swapo Party has nominated 30-year-old Emma Muteka to contest for the position of Windhoek West constituency councillor in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections.

Muteka won the primaries for the party's Windhoek West district held this week, edging out Erastus Hailwa, Eliphas Shipanga and Laurencia Nauses.

Incumbent Windhoek West constituency councillor George Trapper did not stand for re-election during the primaries.

Muteka told The Namibian this week that she will commit to improve youth and women empowerment in the constituency once elected in November.

She will also advocate job creation and recreation facilities in Windhoek West.

Windhoek West constituency covers suburbs like Windhoek North, Windhoek West, Dorado Park, Dorado Valley, Khomasdal Proper, Hochland Park, Pioneers Park, Academia, Cimbabecia and Rocky Crest.